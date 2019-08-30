Community Kite Festival in Boyn Grove Park on Sunday

11:18AM, Friday 30 August 2019
Norden Farm’s Community Kite Festival will take place at Punt Hill in Boyn Grove Park on Sunday from 1-4pm.
In addition to flying kites there will also be an acoustic music stage, food vendors and a bar.
The centre for the arts has been preparing for the festival by holding a series of kite-making workshops over the summer.
