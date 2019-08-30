SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 30
23 °C
Sat, 31
22 °C
Sun, 01
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Community Kite Festival in Boyn Grove Park on Sunday

    Norden Farm’s Community Kite Festival will take place at Punt Hill in Boyn Grove Park on Sunday from 1-4pm.

    In addition to flying kites there will also be an acoustic music stage, food vendors and a bar.

    The centre for the arts has been preparing for the festival by holding a series of kite-making workshops over the summer.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved