In pictures: Littlewick Show 2019

Thousands descended on Knowl Hill on Bank Holiday Monday for one of the area’s oldest country events.

The 85th Littlewick Show returned to Bottle Meadow in the sweltering heat – it was the hottest late August Bank Holiday weekend on record – and crowds turned out to enjoy the traditional attractions.

Dog and horse shows, hundreds of classic cars and horticulture competitions are the staple of the annual event, run by the non-profit Littlewick Green Show Society since the Thirties.

Although the horticulture categories struggled this year due to the heat, other sections including photography, cookery and the children’s classes were well represented.

Trade and charity stalls were also running, and there was live music from ukelele band Only Ukes, the Maidenhead Concert Band and Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band.

Visitors kept cool with ice creams, and refreshments from the licensed bar while children enjoyed a fun fair and Punch and Judy shows.

The show, sponsored by the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, owners of the Advertiser, had a new chair-man, Gordon Nevill, who said: “We were down in [horticulture] numbers this year which is really to do with the weather. It has been dry for so long.”

Valerie Bosley, who has been show secretary for more than 50 years, said she was pleased with how the show had gone.

“It went pretty well. Nobody grumbled and nobody actually found fault with anything,” she said.