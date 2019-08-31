St John Ambulance cadet unit needs helpers

Ambulance cadets are appealing for more volunteer youth leaders.

The group, which meets every Thursday evening, offers 10 to 17-year-olds the chance to make new friends and become confident first aiders as they work towards their Grand Prior awards.

This is the highest award that a cadet in the St John Ambulance youth programme can achieve.

The unit has 16 young people attending the meetings, with another eight on a waiting list.

To expand the group, more youth leaders, aged 18 or over, are needed.

Louie Blackman, Maidenhead Cadet unit manager said: “We’re delighted the group is so popular and we have great ambitions for the unit to expand, if we can find a few more youth leaders to come along to help with the meetings.

“We meet during term-time on a Thursday evening, but if we can get more adult volunteers to supervise, we may be able to set up another meeting night too.

“We have an amazing group of young people here, who are keen to learn and are already doing incredibly well.

“Both St John Berkshire High Sheriff cadets for 2018 and 2019 are from our unit, as well as the current district cadet of the year.

“There is more we could do though, if we can expand.

“Volunteering as a youth leader is incredibly rewarding.

“You don’t need any previous experience as all necessary training will be provided. Anyone can bring something to St John and give something back to their communities, whatever their skills.”

For more details about the role, contact Louie Blackman on louie.blackman@sja.org.uk or to apply for a role visit bit.ly/2TuaITT