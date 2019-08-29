Thames Valley Police awarded £1 million to tackle violent crime

The police and crime commissioner has been awarded more than £1m to tackle violent crime across the region.

The £1,160,000 Home Office funding will support the creation of a Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), which will help identify what is driving violent crime.

The initiative brings together different organisations, includ-ing the police and local government, to tackle violent crime by understanding its root causes and deciding upon a response.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “A partnership approach to tackling violent crime is a key priority for my office.

“The work of the VRU will provide wide-reaching benefits to communities and underpins my strategic priorities for the region.

“I am pleased to have been able to secure this funding to tackle serious violence and look forward to seeing the results.”

A total of £35million of funding has been given to 18 forces, including the Thames Valley.