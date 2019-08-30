Final preparations for ninth Maidenhead Half Marathon

Thousands of runners are set to hit the streets once again this Sunday for the return of the Maidenhead Half Marathon.

The marathon – now in its ninth year – starts outside the town hall in St Ives Road at 9.30am before a 13.1-mile course which takes runners along the Thames towards Cookham.

Runners will then return via North Town and finish where they started, with a ‘running village’ set up in Maidenhead FC’s York Road grounds.

A mile-and-a-half long fun run will also be starting shortly after, at 9.45am.

Race organiser Claire Donald said: “Maidenhead embraces events like this. We are really excited for it.

“Not only do the runners come back every year, but everyone wants to help out.

“It paints a real inclusive picture. [Preparations] are coming along really well, as always it is a bit frenetic the last week.

“Maidenhead United have stepped up and that is going to work out really well as our race village area.”

With about 2,000 people set to take part this year, Claire cited the importance of a high number of entries, which help to keep the event sustainable.

“With a big town race like Maidenhead, the costs are very high so we need the numbers to make it viable,” she said.

“But it is also the atmos-phere which is always brilliant in Maidenhead.”

All finishers receive a medal and there will be age group prizes as well as prizes for the first male and female finishers from the SL6 postcode.

The half marathon takes place on the same day as some other high-profile events in the area, including the Gravity Grand Prix in Cookham Dean.

Roads including Queen Street, High Street, York Road and Broadway will be closed during certain times to accommodate the half marathon.

For a full list of all road closures, lengths and times, visit bit.ly/2KYZaSN

Claire said that measures have been put in place to ‘mitigate disruption’.

“All of our traffic management guys will make sure it runs smoothly.

“We have put things in place to mitigate any disruption at all,” she added.