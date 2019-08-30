In pictures: Emergency services day at Maidenhead station

Police, fire and air ambulance crews from across Berkshire were brought together for an emergency services day at Maidenhead train station on Tuesday, August 20.

The initiative was organised by Great Western Railway (GWR) gateline team leader Mark Whitaker – a volunteer with the Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service (RBFRS) in his spare time.

The free event featured stalls for the fire service, British Transport Police, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Thames Valley Police.

Visitors of all ages were welcomed to see a range of vehicles, appliances and equipment from the emergency services who work to make the Thames Valley a safe place.

Younger visitors were given the opportunity to sit in the driving seats of fire and police vehicles, with some even trying on crews’ uniforms – and the sirens – for size.