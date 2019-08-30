In pictures: Final Terrific Tuesdays event in Nicholsons Centre

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the Nicholsons Centre held its final day of free entertainment for children on Tuesday.

Over recent weeks, youngsters visiting the shopping mall on Tuesdays have enjoyed a range of performances, including juggling and yoyo routines, mime acts, physical theatre and a wildlife display.

The last ‘Terrific Tuesday’ of the summer took place this week when magician Trevor Cline entertained about 200 children.

Trevor has been performing magic professionally for 26 years at venues including Arsenal FC, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

Jane Wright, Nicholsons centre manager said: “Over the last five weeks, we have enjoyed some excellent Terrific Tuesday entertainment days.

“These events are now so popular that the children and their parents automatically come along on holiday Tuesdays as they know where will be free top-class family entertainment for them to enjoy.”