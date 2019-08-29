Maidenhead town centre traffic lights 'dangerous', say Advertiser readers

Ongoing town centre works which have caused disruption for motorists and pedestrians have been described as ‘dangerous’ and a ‘mess’.

The council is carrying out road and pavement work to prepare for a predicted increase in commuters.

This will see work done to enhance the footways and island area by the train station, as well as the creation of a new cycle hub and improvements to the station forecourt.

Subject to approval at full council on September 24, the Queen Street right-hand turn will also be replaced with a pedestrian area, with work due to begin towards the end of next month if approved.

Advertiser readers have raised safety concerns over the temporary traffic lights seeming to be incorrectly programmed in recent days, with pedestrian and traffic lights appearing to be regularly stuck on red at the same time.

The pedestrian crossing has also been moved while work takes place outside the station.

Melanie Hill said on Facebook that ‘the whole thing is crazy and dangerous’, while Sam Veevers added it was ‘absolutely awful trying to cross the road with kids’.

Another resident, Sam Gillespie, said: “This is so dangerous and I am very surprised there has not been an accident yet.”

A spokesman from the Royal Borough said on Tuesday that the contractor – VolkerHighways – was ‘working on a solution’ to the lights issue, adding yesterday (Wednesday) that an operative is in place to ‘re-sequence the lights if needed’.

Ward councillor Gurch Singh (Con, St Mary’s) said: “We have got to make sure that contractors know that their obligation is to keep Maidenhead moving and keep these lights changing.

“We are on the case. I am pushing this hard, everybody is aware of this issue. This is very important to me.”

He added: “If anybody has got any suggestions, then send me an email. Speak to your local councillors, let us know what you want. It is going to be big – Maidenhead is going to have its own identity.”

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough said: “We are undertaking some key improvement works around the town centre road network which will help facilitate improvements to Maidenhead Station forecourt. This is part of the overall regeneration of the town.

“Unfortunately, as with all schemes of this nature, this has resulted in some delays to motorists. We have tried to keep these to a minimum where possible by undertaking these works in the quieter summer period, but inevitably there will always be some impact for which we apologise.

“As we move forward with the Maidenhead regeneration works there will be some short-term disruption but we are committed to ensuring this is kept to a minimum and that residents are kept informed.”

A fresh consultation has launched on the Queen Street right-turn plans.

Visit bit.ly/2Hvf4SL