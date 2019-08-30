In pictures: Timbertown

A small ceremonial bonfire reignited a tradition integral to Timbertown on Monday.

The event, which has run for 36 years, sees children spend the August bank holiday building timber huts and playing games out-doors at Town Moor.

It has always been tradition to place the huts on a bonfire to close the event, but last year the fire service advised it would not be safe given the dry conditions.

Fewer materials were used this year, and instead of burning the decorated structures, the majority of timber has been put into three large container skips for recycling.

But this doesn’t mean the huts were less impressive. Organising committee secretary Harrie Hayward said, just like last year, the 250 children taking part found ‘new ways to use what they had’.

Given the theme ‘At the Library’, children made huts depicting familiar characters and stories, including The Gruffalo, Winnie the Pooh and The Chronicles of Narnia.

And despite the prevalence of modern technology Timbertown is as popular as ever.

Harrie said: “They do still love it because it’s something different from what they do at home, they don’t see their parents doing DIY – it’s quite unique and special.”

As well as gaining and using practical skills to build and decorate the huts on Saturday, the weekend provided youngsters with ample opportunity to let loose.

On Sunday there was a bouncy castle, an ‘extremely popular’ water slide, an area to use water pistols and water balloons, and a chance to have a go at volleyball, stilt-walking, and a bungee game.

Before the bonfire at 2pm on Monday there was an entertainer and a picnic.

Harrie said the event was so successful thanks to the 100 adult and teenage volunteers, the majority of whom would have taken part in Timbertown as children.

Harrie said: “They’ve worked very, very hard to get everything done, the ground crew, the cutting crew and the organising crew.”