In pictures: Norden Farm's student dancers and actors

Norden Farm provided young dancers and actors with the chance to hone their craft

this month.

The Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road held a Summer Dance Intensive from Monday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 14 and Summer Theatre Week from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23.

Choreographer Charlie Dixon, who teaches at the 4Motion Dance Theatre Company studio in Windsor, gave participants a taste of what it is like to be an ‘A-troupe dancer in a real dance studio’.

The children aged eight upwards learned new moves and performed on the theme of the environment, ‘the effects of single-use plastics on our planet and the positive

outcomes of recycling’.

Charlie said: “The students have worked really hard and I can see that learning about sustainability and creative movement has been really interesting for them.”

For the theatre week, 30 youngsters aged 10 to 16 created an entire showcase, from initial concept to polished show, titled ‘How I got to be so old and not yet rule the world.’

By weaving their past experiences with those of the other participants, students created ‘a unique autobiographical performance reflecting the group and their future paths’.

The week, led by Troublemaker Theatre Company, taught children ‘all aspects of stage production, from lighting to stage blocking to acting’.

Dave Farey from Troublemaker Theatre said: “It never ceases to amaze me how imaginative and creative they can be, while always challenging us at Troublemaker Theatre.”

Both workshops finished with a performance to family and friends.