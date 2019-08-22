SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor pupils receive GCSE results

    Students across the Royal Borough and Slough received their GCSE results today.

    There were plenty of celebrations as teenagers held their results proudly aloft.

    Here's our gallery of pupils picking up their results from our photographers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford.

    Each school has a reference number to it.

    131744 - Windsor Girls'

    131745 - Windsor Boys

    131746 - Upton Court Grammar

    131747 - Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College

    131748 - Newlands Girls School

    131749 - Altwood School

    131750 - Furze Platt Senior School

    131751 - Desborough College

    See our earlier live blog for details about results.

