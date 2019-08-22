In pictures: Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor pupils receive GCSE results

Students across the Royal Borough and Slough received their GCSE results today.

There were plenty of celebrations as teenagers held their results proudly aloft.

Here's our gallery of pupils picking up their results from our photographers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford.

Each school has a reference number to it.

131744 - Windsor Girls'

131745 - Windsor Boys

131746 - Upton Court Grammar

131747 - Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College

131748 - Newlands Girls School

131749 - Altwood School

131750 - Furze Platt Senior School

131751 - Desborough College

See our earlier live blog for details about results.