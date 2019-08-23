Entrepreneur, 25, shorlisted for National Diversity Awards

A young woman from Maidenhead has been shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards.

Molly Watt, 25, is one of eight people nominated for the ‘Positive Role Model Award for Disability’.

The young entrepreneur was born deaf and aged 12 she was diagnosed with Usher syndrome, a condition which affects hearing and vision. She went from being fully sighted at age 11 to severely sight impaired by the time she was 14.

Today she has her own business, Molly Watt Talks, is a keynote speaker, a published author and illustrator of two children’s books, and an accessibility consultant – working with companies including ASOS.

Passionate about technology, she uses a ‘smart’ hearing aid which is bluetooth-enabled and relies heavily on her Apple watch. Molly said tech has been a ‘saviour’.

She said: “That’s what’s helped me achieve all the things I do now.”

Molly’s aim is to ‘bring new fresh perspective to the table’ when it comes to how accessible companies make their websites and products, and key to that is changing how they view people with disabilities.

She said: “I just want to make as big a difference as I can, it’s a big job and although a lot of companies are talking about it, following it through and doing the work is a real challenge.”

She added: “There’s so much to be done and I’m just doing my bit.”

Molly also has a charity, the Molly Watt Trust, set up to show what people with Usher Syndrome ‘can do as opposed to what we can’t do’.

She is also a youth ambassador for ‘a marketplace of youth-led services’ which aims to ‘improve the odds for young people’.

When she found out she had been nominated for the award Molly said she was ‘pleasantly surprised’.

She said: “I honestly didn’t think I would get down to the last eight, I was gobsmacked, it’s one thing to be nominated but to get as far as this is amazing.”

The awards will take place on Friday, September 20 at Liverpool’s Anglican cathedral.

Molly’s mum, Jane, said: “I believe Molly deserves recognition for her unwavering hard work.

“She really is a force of nature, in the face of adversity she educates and demonstrates positivity in all she does, at 25 she’s achieved so much and she’d say ‘this is just the beginning’.”

To find out about Molly go to www.mollywatt.com and for more on the awards visit nationaldiversityawards.co.uk