In pictures: Family Fun Day at Riverside Children's Centre

Farmyard animals, tractor rides and an outdoor play area made for a ‘fantastic’ family fun day on Tuesday.

It was organised by Riverside Children’s Centre in West Dean, where the event took place from 11am-3pm.

The centre is one of four in Maidenhead run by children’s service provider Achieving for Children.

Throughout the year the centres provide support to families, from nurture groups for newborns, to stay and play sessions and ‘twins and triplets’ groups.

Family support staff work alongside agencies including the food bank, social workers and health visitors to support families struggling with debts, isolation and housing.

Everyone was welcome to the fun day, with entry a pound for adults and 50p for children.

The animals were courtesy of mobile farm Basil & Crew and Terrance the Tractor provided the rides.

Maidenhead Library was on site with a story blanket, there was also Henna and glitter tattoos, plenty of stalls, and the ‘ever popular’ tombola.

Debbie Oates Children’s Centre Co-ordinator said: “We try to hold an annual fun day to support the families and enrich children’s experiences.”

“We had some very positive feedback, saying it was a really fantastic day for the children – they loved the farm.”