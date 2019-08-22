In pictures: Maidenhead at the Movies

Even pouring rain didn’t keep avid filmgoers away from Maidenhead at the Movies at the weekend.

With 12 films too good to miss, the free annual event at Kidwells Park proved as popular as ever from Friday to Sunday.

It was organised by Enjoy Maidenhead, the town partnership run by Maidenhead town manager Steph James.

A host of family favourites were screened during the film-fest including remakes and sequels to well-loved classics.

On Friday Tim Burton’s version of Dumbo kicked off proceedings and, on Sunday, Mary Poppins Returns was shown.

Other films screened on Friday included Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

On Saturday visitors to the park could settle down to watch Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Captain Marvel and sing-a-long favourite The Greatest Showman.

As well as Mary Poppins Returns on Sunday, A Dog’s Journey and Ralph Breaks the Internet were also screened.

Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody closed the event.

Steph said: “We had a great turn out for the movies this year, despite the weather. Even on Friday night when it was pouring with rain we had people watching.

“It’s become a firm favourite in the events calendar and we are delighted that with the

support of sponsors such as the Louis Baylis Trust the town partnership is able to organise free events like the movies for people to enjoy.”