In pictures: Exotic animals visit Nicholsons Centre

Children walked on the wild side on Tuesday as a host of mammals, birds, reptiles and insects paid a visit to the Nicholsons Centre.

Bryan Paterson introduced youngsters to his selection of wildlife including a meerkat, pygmy hedgehog, snake, bearded dragon, hissing cockroaches, giant millipedes and a barn owl.

The visit from some unusual shoppers was the penultimate Terrific Tuesdays event, organised by the Nicholsons Centre to keep children amused during the summer holidays.

Visitors were told more about their habitats by Bryan, who started life as the son of a gamekeeper and gained knowledge of animals and birds from an early age.

He started running wildlife displays in the 1970s, and has since delivered lecture services to schools and appeared on TV.

His aim is to give children the opportunity to learn about some of the world’s more unusual animals and encourage some of them to become future conservationists.

Next Tuesday will see the final Terrific Tuesdays event of the summer holiday, when magician Trevor Cline returns to the centre to entertain youngsters with magic.