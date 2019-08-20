Ockwells Park fun day raises money for mum with breast cancer

A family fun day in aid of a young mum with breast cancer took place in Ockwells Park on Sunday.

The fundraiser in Ockwells Road was run by Angela Sherwood, who arranges days such as these for people experiencing difficulty under ‘Angela’s Appeals’.

This was the second fun day organised for Chantelle Scarvaci, 30, mum to one-year-old daughter Serena, after an event in Oaken Grove earlier this year.

Chantelle has been fighting breast cancer since Serena was two months old and received proceeds from a raffle held at the event.

The Enchanted Players Theatre Company entertained the crowds with shows, while visitors browsed stalls and children enjoyed a fun fair.

Angela said: “It is just to give her a lift. People are contacting her, offering to even give her time to herself.

“She doesn’t believe what is going on with the kindness of people. She is such a brave girl.”