    • In pictures: Maidenhead Camera Club celebrates 130th birthday at exhibition launch party

    Maidenhead Camera Club officially launched its 130th anniversary exhibition over the weekend.

    On Saturday, the club celebrated its birthday with a launch party at the Nicholsons Centre.

    More than 70 people were at the ceremony and got the chance to see more than 100 photos taken by current members for the exhibition.

    One item on display is an 1891 article from the Advertiser describing a club exhibition.

    The exhibition is set to run for at least another two weeks.

    Maidenhead Camera Club’s new season begins on Tuesday, September 3. New members are welcome at the club, which meets on Tuesdays at the Cox Green Community Centre at 7.45pm.

