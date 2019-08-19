In pictures: Hurley Regatta sees racing bathtubs take to the Thames

Racing bathtubs and damsels in distress were on show over the weekend.

The 47th annual Hurley Regatta took place on Saturday, seeing about 350 people take to the shores of the Thames near Hurley lock to watch all kinds of wacky water races take place.

Some of the more unconventional races included the bath race, where crafts consisted of two bathtubs strapped together.

Meanwhile, the damsel in distress event saw canoeists race to collect the ‘damsel’ from a boat and take her back to land without her falling in.

Both on-and-off-water entertainment was enjoyed by the crowds, and once the total is calculated, all proceeds will be donated to Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

Regatta chairman Martin Friar said: “I suppose the regatta is just a one-off, its got so many things going on, it's not just serious heads down competition on water, its some competition and fun and games on the water and the land.

“Whatever you are interested in there is fun for everyone.”

Although it is popular among the people of Hurley, plenty also come to see the event from further afield, and according to Martin, about 100 people from Essex came along to the regatta, as well as some of his family from Cornwall.

Reflecting on running an event that has been going for almost 50 years, Martin added: “Last year we celebrated donating a total of £100,000 since the first regatta, so now we have got to get on with challenging that over the next 47 years.”