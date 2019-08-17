Velolife owner 'overwhelmed' by public support for cafe facing going out of business

The owner of a cafe at the centre of a planning dispute which has made national news has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support he has received from the public.

Velolife, in Warren Row Road, is popular among cyclists but, under planning rules, ‘cycle meets’ cannot start or finish at the cafe and bike workshop, which owner Lee Goodwin says could put it out of business.

Since the Advertiser first reported the story almost two weeks ago, Velolife has received coverage from national outlets including the Daily Telegraph, the Metro and BBC News.

Mr Goodwin has received strong support from the cycling community, including Olympic medalist Chris Boardman, as well as Royal Borough residents.

He said: “The support has been overwhelming. I am incredibly grateful.

“We have had support from neighbours who live opposite us to people like Chris Boardman getting involved.”

But despite the response, the situation remains unchanged.

Following complaints from a neighbour, an independent planning inspector deemed that cyclists meeting at the café caused too much noise and disruption.

The council has applied for an injunction against cycle meets at the cafe, and any breach could see Mr Goodwin taken to court. He is trying to challenge the injunction, with a court date set for November.

He said: “For me, the situation is still similar. We have had no indication that it’s any different. It’s been very uncomfortable, it’s not really what I signed up for.

“I never wanted this, I just wanted to carry on serving coffee and cake.”

Mr Goodwin added that he was pleased to see leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) at the cafe at the weekend.

He said: “We had a good conversation. For me, it was quite impressive that he took the time to come and visit.

“It gives me hope that people are looking at this situation and can go over the decision.”

Cllr Dudley met with representatives from British Cycling and Cycling UK yesterday (Thursday) along with Royal Borough managing director Duncan Sharkey, in the hope of reaching a ‘pragmatic compromise’.

In a joint statement, it was announced that cyclists who meet at the cafe will not face legal action, but it is not clear if Velolife or Mr Goodwin will be safe if cycle meets take place.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Cllr Dudley said: “We are pro-cycling, pro-business. The last thing I want to see is a deeply unhelpful precedent being set in the planning process.

“I don’t want to see this thing get out of control.”