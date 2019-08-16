Borough spent £11,200 on advice for Vicus Way car park re-vote

Legal advice sought by the council to overturn a decision rejecting a controversial new car park cost more than £11,000.

The borough spent the money after the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel chairman at the time accidentally voted to refuse permission for the planned multi-storey in Vicus Way in December.

The decision had delighted nearby residents who bitterly opposed the 516-space commuter car park scheme but after then-councillor Derek Wilson admitted his error, the council immediately sought to see if it could take the vote again.

The borough consulted lawyers and a Freedom of Information request has revealed it spent £11,200 for their advice. A new vote was taken in January in which the car park was approved.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield), who opposed the Vicus Way car park with residents, said: “It smacks of using heavyweight lawyers to bully residents into a position where they have to grin and bear a car park that everyone knows they do not want.

“They know that the residents are unlikely to be able to afford a judicial review to fight back.”

The Royal Borough spent £7,200 on ‘counsel advice’ in its capacity as the local planning authority – by which it makes decisions on planning applications – and £4,000 plus VAT in its capacity as the local authority on the same.

Mr Wilson lost his Oldfield seat – in which the Vicus Way car park is set to be built, on vacant land next to Lidl – in the May election.

He said he had got confused when he cast the deciding vote for refusal in December, but did not publicly declare he had at the meeting. He later issued a statement saying he had voted incorrectly.

Council leader Simon Dudley did not respond to the Advertiser’s request for a response to Cllr Hill’s comments.