Maidenhead town centre works to be complete by early next year

Contractors working outside the train station are ‘doing as much as they can’ before they proceed to potentially remove the disputed Queen Street right turn.

The Royal Borough and Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) are completing a series of improvements to the town centre road network.

The plan has already seen Broadway converted to two-way traffic, but there has been uncertainty over the next phase of works, with people divided over whether the existing Queen Street turn should be axed to make way for a wider pedestrian area.

Improvements to the station forecourt will start in the autumn, which will involve the addition of 300 secure CCTV-covered bike spaces and the relocation of parking spaces to make it more commuter-friendly.

The whole scheme aims to ensure better connectivity between the station and town centre ahead of Crossrail’s arrival.

Speaking to the Advertiser on Wednesday this week, the council’s lead member for transport Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said that work has had to be paused following the Queen Street complications.

Further work has been started around the station, with metal fences and temporary traffic lights present.

Footway works also began this week, next to the A308, which are expected to last until Friday, August 30.

The Royal Borough has advised motorists that the northbound left lane of the A308 will be closed, with a pedestrian diversion and new crossing further up the road in place.

The works are for drainage, kerbing and paving.

At last month’s Maidenhead Town Forum meeting, it was announced that another public consultation would be held into the right-turn plans, with a final decision due to be reached at full council on September 24.

The council said that another consultation would be ‘coming soon’.

Cllr Johnson expects the whole scheme to be completed by the early part of next year. He said: “The initial phase to convert Broadway to two-way has been completed, and it all seems to be running relatively well.

There are a few tweaks to be made.

“The main piece, as far as the majority of residents are concerned, relates to the Queen Street turning and the station forecourt.

“We are due to take a decision on this at full council on September 24 as regards to making that change or otherwise.

“All being well, we should finish all of the works by early to quarter next year.”

He added: “Contractors have gone as far as they can [with] Queen Street. They have done as much as they can without the green light to proceed.”

On the consultation, Cllr Johnson said: “It is really all about as people get used to it, it almost becomes second nature. One [group] of people we are keen to get feedback from is pedestrians and cyclists.”

The whole scheme also sees curbing works completed around the Sainsbury’s Local store in King Street, leading up to the railway bridge.