In pictures: Circus performer wows kids at Nicholsons Centre

Children at the Nicholsons Centre were wowed by an award-winning circus performer on Tuesday as the shopping mall continued its weekly offering of school holiday fun.

Jason Maverick, an expert in contact juggling, mime and robo-tics, put on three shows, entertaining more than 150 youngsters.

The event was the third of five ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ events organised by the Nicholsons Centre to keep children amused during the summer holidays.

Jason is a former international athlete, a presenter on TV Channel 5 pre-school show Havakazoo and winner of a Rotterdam International Street Theatre Award. He studied advanced mime at the Desmond Jones School of Mime and Physical Theatre, and has performed internationally in Botswana and Singapore.

W On Tuesday, children will be invited to walk on the wild side when Bryan Paterson brings his selection of animals to the Nicholsons Centre.

Children can meet Bryan’s animals including meerkats, pygmy hedgehogs, spiders, snakes, bearded dragon, hissing cockroaches and giant millipedes between 11am and 4pm.