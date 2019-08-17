In pictures: Norden Farm kite festival workshop

September is fast approaching and to welcome the autumn breeze Norden Farm is holding its Community Kite Festival.

Free to attend, the festival will take place for the second year at Punt Hill in Boyn Grove Park on Sunday, September 1, from 1-4pm.

In preparation the arts centre has been hosting a series of kite-making workshops.

Led by specialist kite makers, The Community Kite Project, workshops are suitable for all ages and abilities. Tickets are £3.50 per person.

During the sessions participants have been guided through the process of making either the patang kite (an Indian fighter kite) or a classic trapezoid kite.

The last opportunities to take part in the drop-in sessions are Saturday, August 24 between 11.30am and 1pm, and 2-3.30pm, and on the day at the kite festival on Sunday, September 1.

As part of the project, Norden Farm has also been running workshops in the community at Thames Valley Adventure Playground and through Family Friends.

The festival isn’t exclusive to kites made in the workshops – everyone is welcome, with or without a kite.

As well as marvelling at quadrilateral structures gliding and dipping in the wind, there will also be an acoustic music stage, food from local vendors and a bar serving a range of drinks.

Education manager Robyn Bunyan said: “This year our workshops (are) run by artists from The Community Kite Project >dh<– who have run workshops all over the world – from London to Lebanon.”

She added: “We are very much looking forward to working with children, young people and families who access local community services including Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Achieving for Children and Family Friends, and in turn seeing everyone’s kites flying together as one community.”