In pictures: Hindu Society of Maidenhead celebrates anniversary

The anniversary of Maidenhead’s Hindu group was attended by more than 100 people on Sunday.

The Hindu Society of Maidenhead celebrated its 14th birthday with performances, games and a raffle.

The society’s president, Chander Malhotra, said the event at St Piran’s School in Gringer Hill went ‘very well’ and added that the society is ‘very important, extremely important’ to Maidenhead’s Hindus.

The group’s primary objective is to sort out a community centre, which it had hoped to have in Boulters Lock but planning permission was refused last year.

“We try to unite Hindus together to get a place of our own,” Chander said.

“A lot of elderly people, they can’t go to Reading or Slough (to meet others Hindus and worship).

“It is very difficult.

“If you look at it, every faith has their own place.

“We are still looking.”