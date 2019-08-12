Maidenhead Civic Society chairman steps down

The search for the new head of an influential Maidenhead group is on following the decision of the chairman to step down.

Bob Dulson, the Maidenhead Civic Society’s chairman of 11 years, said the time was right for change.

The group attempts to influence how developments in the town are planned, defining its mission as ‘preserving the best, improving the rest’.

“After 11 years, I just feel it’s time for change, for the society and for me,” Mr Dulson said.

“Time for someone younger, new blood, new ideas and perhaps a new direction.”

The society hopes to have a new chairman installed by its annual general meeting on November 20.

“There are no specific qualifications but he or she will be passionate about making Maidenhead a better place,” Mr Dulson said.

The society, which was formed in 1960, gives ‘a voice to the community on planning matters and that remains its core purpose’, he said.

Notable achievements include its role in the creation of Guards Club Park in 1978, planning the Green Way in 1985 and the Millennium Walk in 2000.

“In a world prone to knee-jerk reactions and he-who-shouts-loudest-wins, the society is more relevant today than ever,” Mr Dulson said.

“It presents carefully considered, impartial opinions and constructive suggestions in the interests of the whole community, both as a planning watchdog and in its encouragement of high standards in the built and natural environment.”

Reflecting on his time as chairman, he said: “I was pleased to chair PRoM (the Partnership for the Rejuvenation of Maidenhead), which drew up the Town Centre Area Action Plan (AAP), adopted in 2011.

“At the time I was told the AAP was the most widely researched and consulted planning policy document the borough had ever produced.”

He also cited work on the redevelopment of the Taplow Mill and Skindles site and the launch of Maidenhead and Me, an art and photography exhibition which invites people to show off the town, as other accomplishments.

He said he had no regrets from his time as chairman but is disappointed he ‘lost the battle to keep PRoM going’. The group was disbanded in October.

For more about the society visit www.maidenheadcivicsoc.org.uk