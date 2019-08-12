Police campaign raises awareness about valuables in cars

A campaign to raise awareness about thefts with motorists who leave valuables on display when parked has begun.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) Maidenhead has been tweeting pictures of cars where sat navs are in full view, windows are rolled down and suitcases are left unattended on back seats.

Police hope the Clear Car campaign will encourage drivers to hide belongings that might encourage thieves to break in and steal them.

“Cars with items left on display act as a crime attractor,” TVP Maidenhead tweeted.

“While trying car door handles, opportunists may look at houses. Don’t let it be you.”

Police neighbourhood teams have looked into cars while on regular patrols and, when they see a car with valuables clearly on display, officers take photos to post on Twitter to show how enticing a break-in could be to a thief.

Police have been handing out letters to careless drivers who put themselves at risk of being burgled.

“Don’t let it be you that returns to a smashed window,” another tweet reads, accompanying a photo of a smartphone plugged into the cigarette lighter.

Other items on display include a toolkit, mobile phones left in cup holders, expensive speakers lying in the footwell and a full bag of shopping.

One photo shows a full crate of items, an open bag, cuddly toy and phone charges left lying around.

Visit @TVP_Maidenhead on Twitter to view all the photos.