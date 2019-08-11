In pictures: Dan the Hat wows kids at Nicholsons Centre

The latest visitor to the Nicholsons Centre for its Terrific Tuesdays programme was comedian and ‘stupid stuntman’ Dan the Hat.

The free activities every week over the school holidays help entertain youngsters during their break.

More than 150 children enjoyed the shows this week, in which Dan showed off several tricks – one of which involved a crash helmet with spikes on it and a pineapple shot into the air, which was then caught on the spikes.

Next Tuesday (August 13), Jason Maverick will bring a high-energy show, set almost entirely to music, and combine mime and robotics with a range of circus skills.

Performances will be at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.