Royal Borough scouts attend World Scout Jamboree

Three scouts from the area were among 5,000 from the UK taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.

Sophie Rodhouse, 16, from Maidenhead, Will Desmond, 17, from Marlow and Adam Skrzymowski, 17, from Windsor, joined 40,000 others in West Virginia for the skills and adventure festival in North America.

The trio represented the UK at the world’s biggest youth event, where scouts from all corners of the planet meet on a site the size of London.

The jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills, explore leadership and teamwork, find out about different cultures and try new activities, such as scuba diving.

There was also the opportunity to try out the longest zip line course and second highest man-made climbing wall in the world.

The theme for this year was ‘Unlock a new world’, which focuses on how we can create a sustainable world.

Maidenhead’s Sophie Rodhouse said: “We’ve tried out a Portuguese dance and tasted Brazilian food and drink.

“I’ve learnt that each country’s culture is completely different. I really want to travel to Bolivia now I’ve met scouts from there.”

Marlow’s Will Desmond said: “At the jamboree, we’ve been experiencing what other people do in their day-to-day lives in their home countries.

“We’ve already seen the Colombians this morning and had the opportunity to experience their amazing coffee.”

Windor’s Adam Skrzymowski added: “I love how we can see loads of different cultures just by walking around the site. You can start conversations with people even if there’s a language barrier, and trying all the foods from around the world is amazing.”

The event was opened by UK chief scout Bear Grylls, with the 2019 Jamboree jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

It took place from July 23 to August 2.

Bear said: “World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of scouts attend each one.

“They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

“Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills.”