Braywick Road crossing provides safety 'for first time'

A new pedestrian crossing in Braywick Road will allow people to cross the dual carriageway safely ‘for the first time’, a councillor has said.

In January, it was announced that the signal-controlled crossing would be built across the busy A308 following a discussion at the Royal Borough’s full council, with £150,000 set aside for the project.

Residents launched a petition in April last year calling for protection from speeding cars.

Consultation leaflets have since been delivered to all properties along Braywick Road and the adjoining streets.

Out of 69 responses, 39 were in favour of the crossing at the suggested location, directly opposite the new leisure centre.

The new crossing will be in place prior to the opening of the leisure centre in September 2020.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield), a long-standing supporter of the scheme, said: “I am delighted that after all these years we have got a crossing in place and that the borough has taken on board the views of residents and the petition.

“It will make a big difference to people and will allow them to cross that road safely for the first time.

“It took a real shove because I raised the petition with more than 1,000 signatures to get it through to full council. It is the sort of thing that everybody knew was needed.

“Maidenhead has become much busier – it is pretty obvious that we need a crossing.”

George Midgley, chairman of the Braywick Action Group and resident of nearby Walker Road, said: “I think it is a very good idea. We have lived here for 45 years and getting across sometimes is not easy.

“If you have got a young family and you are walking across to the Braywick sports field it can be difficult.”

The crossing is part of the council’s plan to invest more than £50million on highways over the next four years.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, lead member for infrastructure, said that the improvement will make a ‘positive difference’ to the area.

He added: “The council is committed to investing in our highways. The crossing will allow improved access to our fantastic new leisure centre.”