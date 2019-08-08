In pictures: Circus week at Norden Farm  

Unicycling, stilt walking and plate spinning were just a few of the skills children learnt at Norden Farm last week.

More than 55 children, aged seven to 13, took part in the annual circus week hosted by the centre for the arts in Altwood Road, between 10am and 4pm from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2.

Occupying the Courtyard Theatre, Studio and Long Barn children worked in groups to learn trapeze, acrobatics, ball walking and aerial skills.

The week was capped off when the apprentice circus performers took to Norden Farm’s main stage in front of an audience of friends and family.

Teaching them everything they knew through the week was And Circus, which has taken over from Albert & Friends Instant Circus.

Albert & Friends gave young people ‘the opportunity to experience and achieve the extraordinary for 36 years’ – a legacy And Circus is set to continue.

Norden Farm digital marketing manager Alex Vander Borght said: “Circus Week is always one of our summer holiday highlights at Norden Farm. A number of the team went to watch the final show and were amazed by the skills and tricks that were showcased after just a week with the And Circus team. It’s wonderful to see the participants trying something completely different and growing in confidence across the five-day course.”