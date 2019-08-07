Maidenhead Waterways clean up to take place this weekend

A clean up of the litter and overgrown weed at the Chapel Arches basin of the Maidenhead Waterways gets under way this weekend.

Volunteers from the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group (MWRG) will tidy up using paddling canoes and chest waders.

They will start in the less-accessible parts of the Chapel Arches basin and work south towards the library and railway arches.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the MWRG Trustees, said “It’s still early days for the waterways restoration. The weir is not yet complete, and there is no ongoing maintenance programme in place yet, so this is just an interim measure”.

Weeds have grown because of warm sunshine while vandals are to blame for litter. Two litter bins have been thrown into the canal in recent months.

Some weed will be left for environmental reasons while bits taken out will be left on the bank so invertebrates can get back to the water.

The cleaning starts at 10am on Saturday.