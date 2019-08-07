In pictures: Norden Farm 'comes to life' with latest craft fair

A craft fair at Norden Farm enabled the venue to ‘come to life’ at the weekend.

The Altwood Road centre held another of its popular fairs on Saturday to give craftspeople the chance to showcase their talent, with 12 stallholders showing off their wares.

Stalls in the 18th-century long barn included jewellery from Grant Forsyth and homemade jams from Nicola Elmore.

Norden Farm house manager Jo Fredrickson said: ‘‘Our seasonal calendar of craft fairs are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent of local crafts people and their unique handmade products.

“It’s wonderful to see the barns come to life with such a bold and original array of stalls. We are already looking forward to our festive events, with planning well underway.’’

The next craft fair events are the festive Norden Farm Night Market and Artisan Fair on Friday, November 15 from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, November 16 from 11am to 5pm.

Entry to all of these events is free.