Emergency services day to be held at Maidenhead Station

An emergency services day will take place at Maidenhead Station later this month.

Members of the public can view a range of vehicles, appliances and equipment, and emergency service staff will be able to answer any questions about their work.

The first event was held at Slough Station on July 30 with the second in Maidenhead on Tuesday, August 20 from 3pm to 7pm.

The initiative has been organised by Great Western Railway gateline assistant Mark Whitaker, a volunteer firefighter in his spare time.

The free event features stalls for all regional emergency services and an opportunity to meet Young Firefighters - a youth initiative that teaches essential life skills to young people.

A bike security marking service will also be run by the British Transport Police.

Mark Whitaker said: “As a fire service volunteer, community engagement and ensuring people are safe in their households is high on my priorities.

“If one person goes home after these events to test their alarm, that may be one life saved.”