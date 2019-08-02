In pictures: Theresa May visits Advertiser's 150th birthday

Theresa May stopped by the Advertiser’s 150th anniversary celebrations on Friday in one of her first public engagements since leaving Downing Street.

Mrs May gave a speech at the new Desborough Bowling Club complex in Green Lane alongside Baylis Media CEO Jeremy Spooner and Peter Sands, chairman of ’Tiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust.

“It’s been a great privilege to be working with the paper over the years I’ve been here as a Member of Parliament and I think local papers are an important bedrock of our democracy,” she said.

“It is often forgotten. People think of national media and so forth but actually an awful lot of people look to their local papers to find out what’s happening in their local community and that is as important as a bedrock of our democracy as anything else.”

She added: “I know it’s been hard at times but you have kept the paper going and are continuing with new projects with the paper and I want to congratulate you for doing that.

“Because one thing I did find out when I came here to Maidenhead was the huge respect and love that people in this community have for their local paper.”

Advertiser staff then got involved in a game of bowls with the club, to varying levels of success.

Advertiser staff were treated to a birthday cake made by the Handmade Cake Company, based in Furze Platt.

Simon Law, channel director at The Handmade Cake Company said: “We’ve been baking artisanal cakes in Maidenhead for well over 30 years. Many of our staff have been with us for a large part of that time - without such a skilled and committed team we would not have been able to grow from the tiny business in the 1980s to the £22million plus turnover of today.”