Badger sett destroyed in Maidenhead Thicket after garden waste dumped inside

A badger sett was destroyed in Maidenhead Thicket over the weekend.

According to a police neighbourhood alert, on Saturday at 8pm an offender or offenders piled garden waste on top of the sett and pushed logs into the entrance.

Those who are caught damaging, destroying, or blocking access to a badger sett without a licence can receive a six-month prison sentence and an unlimited fine.

The incident has been brought to the attention of the RSPCA and will be investigated.