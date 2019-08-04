In pictures: Terrific Tuesdays at the Nicholsons Centre

About 140 children enjoyed three performances from Matt Pang as part of Terrific Tuesdays at the Nicholsons Centre this week, writes Gregory Denholm.

Matt is a performer based in Bristol who specialisies in circus, street theatre and physical comedy.

He invents new props and contraptions to use in some of his performances and sometimes make things for other performers and companies.

On Tuesday Matt brought along his unicycle, juggling balls and other props to entertain children throughout the day.

The performance was one of the free events the Nicholsons is putting on every Tuesday to try and engage children during the summer holidays.

Next Tuesday, Dan the Hat will be in charge of entertainment, performing his hat based magic and yoyo routines at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.