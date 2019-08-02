In pictures: Norden Farm launch tropical Goan beach

Visitors to Norden Farm were given a taste of the tropical when they attended the grand opening of the centre’s beach on Wednesday, July 24.

Using 15 tonnes of sand, staff at the Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road have created a Goan paradise complete with interactive gallery exhibition – ‘Goan Chill Out’.

The beach was declared officially open by council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra (Con, Boyn Hill) and Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle).

Harmony the Mermaid, aka Amy Blunden, also made a special guest appearance ahead of representing Berkshire in Miss Mermaid UK later this year.

The Maidenhead Beach is free to play on and open every day between 10am-4pm until Sunday, August 25.

Not just somewhere to get busy with a bucket and spade, there is plenty to make and do at the beach.

Adorned with the work of primary school pupils, the Goan Chill Out exhibition offers a place to explore and includes Mandala shadow puppets to play with on a giant screen.

Children can also take part in a summer-long line-up of craft and storytelling sessions from Monday to Saturday, including kite-making, and ‘a packed programme of family films and live events’.

Norden Farm’s artistic director and chief executive Jane Corry said: “It was wonderful to have so many children and families at the launch – and exciting to welcome so many new faces as well as old friends of the Farm.

“I’m especially loving the chill out space indoors in the gallery. Such a tranquil space, perfect as part of your relaxing staycation at Norden Farm.

“Who needs to leave Maidenhead this summer when all this lovely creativity and laid back beach vibes are on your doorstep?”

Find out more at www.nordenfarm.org