In pictures: Family Fun Day organised for young mum fighting breast cancer

A family fun day organised for a mother who has been fighting breast cancer took place in Oaken Grove Park on Sunday.

The event was put on by Angela Sherwood for Chantelle Scarvaci, 30, from Maidenhead, who was diagnosed with the disease just two months after having her first child.

Angela arranges community events for people in the Berkshire area under her initiative Angela’s Appeals; it showcases local businesses and includes a raffle of donated prizes, the proceeds of which are given to a person in need.

On this occasion the money will be given to Chantelle so that she and her daughter Serena, who turns one on Monday, can enjoy a short holiday.

Angela said they are still counting the donations that people have made or pledged to make.

“There are individuals coming forward and offering things for her and her little girl. It’s excellent,” she said.

One man has said he will make a cake for Serena’s birthday and another has offered the mother and daughter four days in Tenerife.

Chantelle, who was at the fun day on Sunday with Serena, friends and family, said: “It shocked me initially because I wasn’t expecting anything like that.

“There are really nice people out there.”

The mother of one has been undergoing treatment for ‘triple negative’ breast cancer since she was diagnosed in October, two months after giving birth.

Since then she has had chemotherapy, radiotherapy, a mastectomy and the removal of 19 lymph nodes.

She completed a round of radiotherapy on Monday and will start a new course of chemotherapy next month.

The night before the family fun day, Chantelle completed a 26.1-mile night walk organised by breast cancer charity CoppaFeel and raised almost £2,000.

Keen that ‘a bit of goodness’ comes from her experience, Chantelle is also a ‘boobette’ for the charity, a woman under the age of 35 who has been affected by breast cancer who educates women on ‘the importance of getting to know your boobs’.

To donate to CoppaFeel go to https://tinyurl.com/y2an3kwv