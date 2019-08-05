Maidenhead FoodShare launches Holiday Hunger programme

Maidenhead Foodshare has launched its Holiday Hunger programme for the third year in a bid to support families struggling to find meals ‘week-in, week-out for six weeks’.

During the summer holidays, in return for food vouchers, families are given the food they would normally receive plus an additional bag to go away with.

Maidenhead Foodshare trustee Lester Tanner said: “We’ve often had mums thank us just for providing some food for them and helping them out.

“They do feel the extra cost of finding these meals week-in, week-out for six weeks - that has a noticeable affect on what they spend weekly on food.”

In the run-up to the holidays FoodShare worked with Larchfield Primary and Nursery School.

The parents of children receiving free school meals were given food vouchers.

Lester said: “We find the schools have a good insight into the welfare of the children.”

He added: “I’m sure there’s a lot we’re not reaching, there’s always a disconnect between those in need and the support available.”

During the holidays Foodshare also caters for the 50-70 adults and children who attend the Re:Charge R&R family sessions on Tuesday at Larchfield Community Centre in Desborough Crescent.

Families attending the sessions are also given ready-made meals boxed up in containers to take away with them.

Lester said the summer holidays are ‘an extra busy time for us’.

He added: “It coincides with a bit of a decline in food donations and also quite a lot of our regular volunteers aren’t around because of holidays, or can’t do as much because they’re looking after their children.”

He added: “We have been fortunate to receive an extra little bit of funding but we’re very happy to receive donations from people, particularly of things kids like.”

These include tins of beans with sausages, ravioli, and macaroni cheese, pot noodles and cereal bars.

To give food to FoodShare deposit donations in the allocated boxes found in the supermarkets.

For Foodshare support or to find out more email Lester@Foodshare.today or Debbie@Foodshare.today