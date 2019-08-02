Conservation groups concerned over public access to Battlemead Common

The decision to open bio-diversity-rich land to the public this weekend has been called ‘deeply concerning’ by conservation groups.

Wild Maidenhead and WildCookham have made the Royal Borough aware that opening almost 40 per cent of Battlemead Common to people and dogs from Saturday will cause biodiversity declines.

The 110 acres of land off Lower Cookham Road was bought by the Royal Borough in December to safeguard the open green space there.

According to a draft master plan, sent to Wild Maidenhead and WildCookham, paths covering almost two and a half miles (4km) are to be created.

Although the groups are ‘pleased that over half of the site has been properly protected from access’ they believe the 40 per cent to be made accessible ‘will inevitably impact wildlife present’.

Fiona Hewer, chairwoman of Wild Maidenhead, said: “The question will be whether the damage is sufficiently limited to be manageable.

“This can only be determined by further study, otherwise the council will be at risk of damage to protected wildlife with the penalties that this involves,” she said.

The groups said a further review of public access should have been undertaken regarding biodiversity on the land, particularly because the initial plans were made ‘long before the declaration’.

Mike Copland, chairman of WildCookham said: “This was a test case for the [Royal Borough’s climate emergency] declaration and the fact that they have not rethought the scale of public access when an environment emergency has been declared makes us wonder whether the council fully understood what it was voting for.”

He added: “Failure to at least review the plans in the light of the council’s new commitments is deeply concerning.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “We have been engaging with a variety of interested parties regarding the future use of Battlemead Common and have since set up a friends group.

“We appreciate there are competing demands and views for how the site should be used.

“However, we purchased it with the intention of our residents being able to use it.

“We have listened to all views and have agreed that only about a 40 per cent section will be opened up for public use on permitted paths, which means large areas will remain protected for wild flowers and animals.”