Parents of Maggie-Mae Morgan establish charity in toddler's name

The parents of toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan, who died of leukaemia in March last year, have officially set up a charity in her name.

Leah and David Morgan applied to register Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse as a charity in October.

They received confirmation from the Charitable Commission for England and Wales that the charity had been registered on July 22.

Leah said: “It’s been a long time coming. It’s really amazing to finally get our registration and get up and running with it.”

She added: “We see it as Maggie’s legacy and a way of spreading her famous smile.”

Leah and David have already raised £31,000 for a Great Ormond Street Brighter Future Fund where proceeds in the fund are ring-fenced for research into hard-to-treat cancers and chemotherapy resistant leukaemia.

They have also raised £17,000 for treatment for friends Maggie-Mae made at Great Ormond Street.

Through Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse Leah and David want to continue to contribute to research projects like these, which each cost around £250,000.

The couple’s long-term aim is to one day fund a whole project in Maggie-Mae’s name, but in the meantime they want to provide services ‘anywhere there’s people that need us’.

Leah said: “What I wanted to set up was something to fill those gaps that I felt were missing.”

She foresees the charity initially offering pop-up services in cafes and community spaces where families with poorly children can experience ‘normality in a protected way’.

Leah explained that children who are unwell need an environment that is sterile and safe to avoid the risk of infection.

The services the couple offer will provide a ‘protective environment where everyone understands what you’re going through’.

In the future this might include a permanent space.

Leah is also training to become a yoga teacher and she said the benefits of the discipline in helping people overcome trauma are becoming more well-known.

She would like to offer yoga, meditation and holistic therapies to families as part of the charity’s pop-up service, and teach yoga in hospitals to parents and children.

The first fundraiser for Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse will be Maggie-Mae’s Yoga and Wellbeing Weekend to be held at Alexander First School in Oakley Green.

People can either camp over at the event, held from Friday, August 30 to Saturday, August 31, or just enjoy it day by day.

People can expect yoga sessions, meditation around a fire pit, holistic therapies tents and food and drink.

Find out more about Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse at the Mighty Maggie-Mae Facebook page.

Book tickets to the yoga and wellbeing event at tinyurl.com/y4xmamzd