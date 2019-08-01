In pictures: Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival

The town’s annual beer and cider festival went down a storm, with well over a thousand people enjoying the multitude of beverages on offer.

Running from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27, the usually sunny festival experienced all weathers – with 36 degree heat on Thursday and pouring rain on Saturday.

But despite that, the drinks kept flowing and good times were had, with the estimated 1,500-2,000 attendants enjoying the 100 ales and 30 ciders and perries on offer.

Tommy Lawn, one of the event organisers, said: “It went really well, it was great fun and everyone had a good time.

“One person pointed out that he loves being out in Maidenhead, it’s always a really nice weekend away from normal life and gives you a chance to come along and try some great local beers.” The public also had a chance to try the limited edition Maidenhead Advertiser anniversary beer, created by Maidenhead-based New Wharf Brewing Co to celebrate the paper’s 150th anniversary last week.

W The event also saw judges, including Advertiser editor James Preston, take their seats to taste entries into the CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain competition.

This year’s category for the London and South East heat was speciality beers and was won by Downton Brewery’s Chocolate Orange Delight.