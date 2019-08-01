SITE INDEX

    • Youngsters go on space journey at Maidenhead Library

    Some of the youngest space lovers in town got an immersive tour of the universe at Maidenhead Library.

    On Friday, children at Maidenhead Library got the chance to lie inside a mobile planetarium, giving them a 3-D visual space show, run by Immersive Experiences and supported by Friends of Royal Borough Libraries.

    Zee Dinally, a director at Immersive Experiences, said: “We love to partner with libraries because they want to engage the community a little bit more and it's a lovely space. We do all these amazing experiences where they go inside and lie on the floor, they have the stars and the universe above them in a high energy show.”

    With four sessions taking place on the day, the timing, in the same week as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings, ensured it was a popular event.

