'Disappointed' Maidenhead residents hit out at new double yellow lines

‘Disappointed’ residents and business owners have hit out at the council for blocking parking on a busy road.

On Monday, July 22, double yellow lines were painted on the stretch of St Marks Crescent between Courthouse Road and Havelock Road.

The move has been criticised by angry residents who now struggle to find a place to park their cars.

The lines were painted after 52 per cent of residents voted in favour of parking restrictions in a consultation, but some have called the consultation ‘flawed’.

Additional parking restrictions are also in place while roadworks take place on the junction with Courthouse Road. These are set to last until the end of August.

Resident Tracy James said: “The whole situation is very disappointing.

“When the double yellow lines are painted without adequate measures being implemented first, we simply don’t know how many of us will cope with basic tasks such as unloading a food shop.

“It’s so thoughtless and unnecessary.”

Residents who are railing against the changes feel the new lines are an overreaction to the number of commuters and shoppers who park in the road.

They had hoped new changes would prevent non-residents from parking in the street, but the yellow lines will mean they will also be prevented from parking.

As well as the residents, business owners are also unhappy about the plans.

Caroline Woodall, owner of The Pincushion in St Marks Crescent feels that the changes will hurt her business.

She said: “The council have now put either double yellow lines or permit holder parking in every direction from us.

“We now have nowhere to park, and neither do our customers.

“Many of our customers are elderly and cannot walk very far. Our business may not be able to survive if this continues much longer.”

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “The temporary parking restrictions on St Marks Crescent will be lifted by the end of August following the completion of the junction works.

“Until then, there are two-hour waiting bays on St Mark’s Road and Courthouse Road that can be used while the bays on St Marks Crescent are suspended.

“The double yellow lines that have been painted on St Marks Crescent were the result of a consultation into traffic and road safety issues raised by residents, and 52 per cent voted in favour of these restrictions.”