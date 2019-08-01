Planning knowledge of Royal Borough councillors criticised

Planning knowledge of Royal Borough councillors has been described as

Planning knowledge of Royal Borough councillors has been described as ‘appalling’.

The comments were made by councillors Julie-Ann Glover and Nicola Marsh at a Bray Parish planning meeting on Monday (July 15).

Councillors Glover and Marsh based their opinion on a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel meeting they attended on Wednesday, June 19.

At the meeting cllr Glover was speaking in objection to an Oakley Green application for the replacement of a light industrial building at Tarbay Farm in Tarbay Lane.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Planning, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, ray) also spoke in objection of the application but permission was granted by the panel.

In reference to her presentation Cllr Glover said ‘I think four of them fell asleep’.

She said: “All they did was listen to the planning officer who I felt had no interest at heart whatsoever.”

Cllr Marsh who was also at the panel meeting said the pair were left ‘absolutely speechless’.

She said: “The impression I got was the majority of councillors on that panel had not even looked at that documentation.

“I appreciate there’s a new chair to that panel and there are several new councillors on that panel but it was embarrassing.

“The lack of knowledge of basic planning law those councillors had was appalling.”

Cllr Glover said: “They just kept asking the planning officer.”

Cllr marsh added: “Yeah, ‘what do you think? Oh, well that’s okay then’.”

Parish councillor Nick Pellew said his experience of Windsor Area Development Management Panel was ‘exactly the same’.

He referenced an application submitted by xxxxxxxxxxxxx squash club.

He said: “None of them had read any of the documentation and we’d spent literally thousands of pounds putting that application together and I think it was absolutely disgraceful.

“The planning consultant was also sat there and he said he’d never seen such an appalling panel.”

Councillors Glover and Marsh did agree that the chairperson, Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) ‘was lovely’.

Julie said: “She tried to actually encourage the councillors to say something but they kept just directing it back to the planning officer and he said ‘oh, I can’t see a problem’.”

Although not doubting the experience had by cllr Marsh and cllr Glover some councillors had sympathy for such a newly appointed panel.

Cllr Chjris Graham said the parish does ‘look at things in a different way and a more detailed’.

“I know we don’t necessarily think that the quality of discussion at some of these panels is as high as we have around this table here, however we are rather more experienced in terms of years of experience and continuity” he said.

Parish cllr Derek Wilson who has still been attending the panel meetings acknowledged that ‘quite a number of councillors that are sitting on the development management panel are new’.

He said: “It will take a long time for it to bed in, they do have mandatory training that they have to go through but it cannot teach them everything, it will only give them the basics, but nevertheless they have to learn.”

Cllr Glover added: “At the suffering of other people where these things get put through that shouldn’t.”