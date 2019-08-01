Maidenhead United's kit man retires after 25 years 

Maidenhead United’s long-serving kit man, adored by fans and players alike, has called it a day.

Jon Urry has retired after 25 years of washing kit, cleaning the changing rooms, rinsing water bottles and travelling to away games with the Magpies.

Jon, 67, who suffered a heart attack in 2015, was advised to stand down by his doctor as a precaution.

Looking back on his time at the club, Jon said: “I wish I was still in my first year and still had 25 years ahead of me there.

“I’m glad I’ve been with them through all the changes that have occurred. When I arrived we were lucky to get 150 people at a game – now we get 1,000 more than that.

“We had a tiny little stand on the railway, now we have a nice big one. The changing rooms were Portakabins.”

“But I won’t miss getting up at 7.30am every Sunday morning, I’m not going to miss scrubbing the toilets.”

Over the years Jon has had to do all sorts of jobs people never usually think about, like rinsing out all the team’s water bottles after a match.

He said: “People always said ‘do you have to do that?’ Yes, I do.”

“You have to rinse the bottles every time they’ve been used. When you have four dozen water bottles you end up standing at the sink for about an hour.”

Jon added that he particularly enjoyed being able to watch all the matches and spending time with the team.

He said: “We have had some great personalities over the years, some smashing people. It’s been a great pleasure to work with them.

“The current squad is as good as we’ve had, we have some good characters, some good lads.”

“It’s not the buildings that make the club, it’s not the pitch, it’s the people, the directors, the supporters and their love of the club.”

He predicted that the team will have their best-ever season in the National League this season, and added that he hopes the ladies squad get more support this year, calling them ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Now he has officially entered retirement, Jon hopes to spend some time relaxing and tending to his garden. He also plans to travel to Crete next year and celebrate his 69th birthday there, but he will still be a regular visitor at York Road.

He has also given his blessings to new kit man Richard Bone, and hopes that the club and fans will take to him in the same way.