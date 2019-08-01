SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead at the Movies film schedule announced

    A musical biopic, a remake of a family favourite and plenty of action-packed adventures will all be screened at Maidenhead at the Movies from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18.

    The annual three-day event at Kidwells Park will kick off at 10am on the Friday with a showing of Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton, followed by a presentation of sports and arts bursaries from noon-1.30pm.

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse begins at 2pm, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will be at 4.30pm and at 7pm it is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

    On Saturday, Pokemon Detective Pikachu starts at 11am, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at 1.30pm and then Captain Marvel at 4.30pm. Singalong favourite The Greatest Showman is at 7pm.

    Sunday starts with Mary Poppins Returns at 11am, A Dog’s Journey at 1.30pm and at 4pm Ralph Breaks the Internet. The three-day film-fest closes with Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody at 7pm.

