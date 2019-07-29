Young entrepreneurs show off business skills at Altwood School

The Royal Borough’s answer to Lord Alan Sugar or Baroness Karren Brady may have revealed themselves at a Young Entrepreneurs after school club.

Throughout the summer term, students at Lowbrook Academy have been showing off their business skills, by pitching and developing ideas and creating their own businesses.

Created by Katy Breen and her business partner Liz Hayward, they have been visiting schools around Maidenhead this year and running the after school club a term at a time.

On July 15, the Lowbrook students pitched their business ideas to a panel of ‘Dragon’s Den’ style judges.

Katy said: “We have always believed that children are natural entrepreneurs and ideas factories.

“Our club aims to help equip the children with the right skills, thinking and mindset to be able to make their ideas a reality and perhaps one day a thriving business.”