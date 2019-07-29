Solar panels to be installed in the Royal Borough after £260,000 of investement

More than £260,000 has been invested in MaidEnergy’s community share scheme.

The not-for-profit group was established in 2010 by individuals ‘passionate about renewable energy’.

Those who invested will fund up to 10 solar PV installations across the Royal Borough, including on schools, sports centres and community buildings.

All investors can expect to receive five per cent return on their investment and will be able to request their capital back when they need it.

Thames Valley Athletics Centre (TVAC) in Pococks Lane, Eton has been selected as one of the sites for the installation.

Karl Fenwick, director of TVAC, said: “The support of local people has always been important to us and our community has stepped up to invest in solar because they recognise that it will help us to ‘go green’ and reduce our bills.”

The community share offer closed on July 22 and installations are planned to be delivered before March 2020 when government incentives available for solar PV installations will change.

The share scheme will reopen in the autumn.

For more information go to the MaidEnergy website shareoffer.maidenergy.coop/ or email maidenergy@outlook.com