Advertiser's 150th anniversary beer now available to drink

The Advertiser’s 150th anniversary beer will be available to drink from today (Thursday).

The special edition pale ale, made by Maidenhead’s New Wharf Brewing Co, will be on sale at the Maidenhead Beer Festival, at Desborough College, Shoppenhangers Road, which runs over the next three days – from noon until 10pm today, and from noon to 10.30pm tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

The anniversary beer – a 4.3 per cent brew – is made with Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops and comes in bottles sporting the Advertiser logo.

Plans are in place to produce 60 cases of the anniversary ale.

The beer will not be on general sale, so those who fancy a taste will have to visit the beer festival.